11. UPPAbaby Mesa car seat

UPPAbaby’s Mesa car seat is refreshingly easy to install whether you’re using the base or just a seatbelt (referred to as European routing, which secures the seat at three points of contact). Most cars today are equipped with the LATCH system anchors, so installing the base is standard and simple.

The seat is compatible with UPPAbaby’s Vista and Cruz strollers—as well as Minu and Ridge strollers with additional adapters—creating the brand’s Performance Travel System. Going from the stroller to the car is exceedingly straightforward. All it takes is one button to release the seat; it hooks into the base that’s already installed in your car. No more leaning into the car to strap your little one into their seat.

Some features that boost safety include a UPF 25+ sun canopy, an infant insert to cradle your baby’s head with cushioned support, an adjustable harness with a red-to-green tightness indicator, and a simple crotch-positioned buckle.

[$329.99; uppababy.com]

