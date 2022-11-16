12. Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser Get It

Convenience is a first-time parent’s best friend, and we like to think of the Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser as a Nespresso for babies. All you have to do is program the water-to-formula ratio specific to your formula brand and customize the temperature setting. It can all be personalized, with the option to select room temp, body temp, or warmer, and various 1-oz liquid increments from 2 to 10 oz, or even water only.

You don’t need Baby Brezza-specific bottles either. The machine is compatible with all brands and types; just adjust the tray for short, squat bottles or taller ones. Just like a single-serve coffee maker, you’ll want to descale the formula dispenser to remove mineral scale and keep it functioning smoothly, and only run purified water through the machine.

[$229.99; babybrezza.com]

