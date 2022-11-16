13. Nuna Exec Get It

The Nuna Exec car seat is true luxury. The Tencel knit blend is made from fine merino wool; together, these fabrics offer better breathability and resist odor-causing bacteria, plus offer a smooth, soft surface for your child to nestle into. Ventilation panels are hidden within the shell to mitigate hot spots during long rides, plus the knit fabric is washable in case of spills. If you go on a road trip, take advantage of the adjustable leg rest in rear- and forward-facing modes for added comfort (we’re big fans of the quilted leg rest slipcover, too).

Aside from supremely good looks (choose among neutral colorways), protection is paramount. Nuna employs an Aeroflex™ side-impact protection system that has energy-absorbing foam and side impact protection pods to safeguard your child in a crash. The seat itself is also constructed entirely from steel and has a reinforced belt path to double down on protection. Make sure to use the infant head and body inserts to better cradle little ones.

The car seat transforms to meet your child’s needs at all life stages. Use the rear-facing configuration with seat belt (5 to 50 lbs) or lower anchor belt (5 to 35 lbs) for newborns, transition to forward-facing at age 2 with seat belt (25 to 65 lbs) or lower anchor belt (25 to 40 lbs), then belt-positioning booster once 4 years old (40 to 120 lbs and 38 to 57 in).

Other smart details you didn’t know you needed: magnetic harness holders to keep the buckles exactly where you need them before loading in your child, and two flip-open cup holders.

Of course installation can always be a bit tricky, so we suggest watching Nuna’s tutorial here as well as reading the installation guide. The brand recommends using your vehicle’s seat belt installation method, as it fits more seating positions and vehicle makes. Recline-angle guides help confirm the perfect riding angle to boot.

Just like parenting, it seems overwhelming at first, but once you get a few reps in, everything falls into place.

[$750; nunababy.com]

