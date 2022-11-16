14. BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss Get It

Some babies want to be held and rocked all the time, but if you need to reclaim your arms, the BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss is an excellent stand-in. Suitable for use by newborns, the rig clocks in under 5 lbs, making it light and portable to move around your home with ease. Choose among three materials: 3D mesh is an ultra-breathable polyester that’s quick to dry and great for warmer climates; 3D jersey is the brand’s softest fabric blend, which gives a cozy next-to-skin feel; and its cotton quilted material delivers a similarly snuggly tactile finish. All are machine washable and interchangeable if you want to swap out the color or material.

You can either lightly rock the bouncer or let the momentum from your little one’s own arms and legs generate the movement. The latter soothes and entertains your baby while you have the freedom to cook, clean, and/or get some work done. At age 2, you can transform the bouncer into a child chair by reversing the fabric seat.

[$259.99; babybjorn.com]

