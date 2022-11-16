15. SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet Get It

Advances in sleep technology for infants are perhaps the most exciting innovations in the baby space. It directly correlates to your child’s well-being and your own. Any time you can eke out a few more hours of sleep is a win. SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet was designed by renowned pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp and MIT-trained engineers. Suitable from birth to 6 months, it mimics the sensation of being in the womb to activate your child’s intrinsic calming reflex.

An integrated, anchored sleep sack swaddles newborns to prevent fussing and rolling into a potentially dangerous position on their stomach. The design earned breakthrough status by the Food and Drug Administration, which fast-tracked SNOO’s evaluation as a medical device due to its potential to safeguard against SIDS.

At the first signs of fussing (detected by an algorithm), SNOO initiates soothing white noise and swaying motions—from gentle newborn mode to easy weaning—purported to extend your baby’s duration of sleep by an extra hour or two. You can also manually select among five levels of movement and sound if, after some time and use, you know your baby’s sleep is enhanced by the constant presence of motion and sound.

The brand claims babies who sleep in the SNOO Smart Sleeper Bassinet get nine hours of sleep on average per night by 2 to 3 months of age. Research also shows the bassinet lessens stress for parents, helping them get more sleep due to fewer disruptions and anxiety at night.

Three SNOO sacks are included (small, medium, and large) to accommodate your growing child, as well as an organic cotton fitted sheet, a water-resistant mattress cover, 24/7 access to seep consultants, and a one-year limited warranty. Use the mobile app to adjust settings, get a daily sleep report, and sleep tips from Dr. Karp.

Every baby is different, but seeing the SNOO in action is enough to convince any parent to give it a try. Plus, you have the option to rent the bassinet if you don’t want to buy. It shakes out to be roughly $159 per month if you pay month to month; or $594 if you opt in for the six-month rental.

While this is in your bedroom, invest in a dimmable crib light or position SNOO near a lamp with a Philips Hue Smart Bulb so you don’t wake your partner if you need to check on your little one. The smart bulb lets you turn on default “scenes” or create custom ones where you can control the “temperature” (think warm yellow, crisp white) and brightness.

[$1,695; happiestbaby.com]

