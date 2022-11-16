16. DockATot Deluxe+ Dock Get It

Supervising tummy time, changing diapers, and lolling about in the early days of life are all fair game in the award-winning DockATot Deluxe+ dock. Another multifunctional baby essential that mimics the womb, the docking station provides a snug, safe space for your child up to 8 months. Its air-permeable design and materials meet the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class 1 certification, meaning its void of harmful chemicals, metals, and toxins.

The cotton cover is removable and machine washable, but has also been tested for durability to hold up to drooling, teething babies. We love how there are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from outside of the stereotypical baby blue and light pink (take New Wave, shown above, for example).

The pad and tube are firm to create a border that protects and confines your child. It’s 29″x18″ and lightweight, making it a travel-friendly essential that preserves the familiarity and comfort of home even in new spaces. To ensure your child’s safety, refer to the brand’s safety tips. Guidelines include keeping your baby on their back; never placing pillows, blankets, or toys in the docking station; always placing it on a flat, firm surface (not in a crib, bassinet, or playard); and never propping your baby’s arms on the edge of the station during tummy time.

Consider adding on the Cabana Kit for lounging outdoors in the Deluxe+ Dock.

[$205; dockatot.com]

