17. Elvie Stride Plus Get It

Elvie Stride encapsulates what it means to be a discreet and portable breast pump. The hospital-grade, hands-free electric pump was awarded a best invention award of 2021 from Time due to its innovative design. A small-but-mighty motor amplifies the power (300 mmHg in one cup, which falls in the upper range of optimal suction levels), while noise-reduction technology keeps the machine from distracting and disturbing.

She can wear the pump within a bra, as each cup weighs less than 5 oz, making pumping in public less cumbersome and inconspicuous, and pumping at home an untethered experience. There are also two breast shield sizes (21 or 24 mm) to dial in the fit.

For the sake of convenience, a built-in rechargeable battery can top up energy levels in two hours via micro-USB for nearly three hours of pumping (dependent on settings). Better yet, she can choose to do single or double so she can breastfeed while pumping.

In the app, she can save default settings to quick-start pump sessions. Another tester-adored feature is the 3-in-1 Carry Bag. It has a wet bag to keep messy burp cloths and used wipes separate, as well as a cool bag and ice pack to keep milk fresh. Its storage capacity can fit five standard 5-oz milk storage bottles.

[$350; elvie.com]

