Lalo The Chair

The Chair from Lalo is the Swiss Army knife of high chairs, mating minimal lines, modern colorways, and boosted functionality to meet your child’s growing needs. It transforms from high chair (shown above; at 4 months, or when they can sit up on their own) to booster seat (up to 3 years and/or up to 30 lbs) to play chair (at 1 year) with a conversion kit (sold separately).

The Chair earns major design points with its sleek, sustainably sourced materials: Beechwood, non-toxic plastic, and aluminum make up the easy-to-assemble frame. It’s less bulky than other high chairs and you’ll deeply appreciate how easy everything is to wipe clean (just pop the cotton cover in the washing machine for bigger spills).

The five-point safety harness ensures security while feeding, and the footrest can be adjusted at different ages/heights: Place it with the curve up so smaller tykes can rest their feet comfortably; when they grow, flip it over to accommodate longer legs.

When it comes time for the booster configuration, use the two sets of straps to secure it to the bottom and back of your kitchen or dining room chair. (See user manual here for instructions on conversions.)

Word to the wise, bundle and save with The Chair + First Bites Full Kit that comes packed with a suction bowl and plate, utensils for tiny hands and mouths, a sippy cup, and silicone bib with food catcher.

[$280; meetlalo.com]

