19. BEABA Up & Down Height Adjustable Baby Rocker Get It

BEABA’s Up & Down Height Adjustable Baby Rocker is like a La-Z-Boy for your baby. The heigt-adjustable rocker has four different settings, saving your spine from scooping up your child and keeping them visible so you both have eyes on one another.

It has three reclining angles, perfect for supporting newborns up to 6 months (up to 20 lbs). Just use the removable newborn insert; it has a plush headrest and noggin hugger to provide much-needed support. It also places your newborn’s hips into flexion, which encourages bowel movements.

The five-point safety harness delivers necessary protection, while an internal rocking system with a locking wedge provides comforting motion. This is a brilliant essential for families with dogs, as your baby isn’t low or on the floor.

Place them in the rocker on the highest setting at the dining room table when you sit down for meals; it’s the best seat in the house, truth be told.

[$225; beabausa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!