20. Comotomo 7-Piece Baby Bottle Gift Set

With a soft, malleable base and naturally shaped silicone nipples, this bottle set is a godsend whether your baby’s ready to transition to bottle feeding or you’ve done formula from the start.

The soft-to-the-touch bottles are made entirely from silicone, rather than hard plastic, for a more comfortable—and comforting—feed. The set has multiple bottle sizes and nipples with varying flow speeds: two 5-oz and 8-oz bottles, plus one slow-, medium-, and fast-flow nipples. These are suitable for children up to 24 months, and can be used with sterilizers or placed in boiling water. They’re even safe to nuke in the microwave or clean in the top rack of a dishwasher.

[$59.99; buybuybaby.com]

