21. Graco Pack 'n Play® Day2Dream™ Bassinet Deluxe Playard

Who doesn’t love a three-in-one essential? You get a pack and play, bassinet, and changing station with Graco’s Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream. Wheels on one side of the playard let you roll it to a different room for easier schlepping. Remove all the bells and whistles to create a spacious, secure space for infants and babies to rest and, as they grow, toddlers to play. (This is another great item if you have dogs roaming and want your baby to have some space sans paws and curious noses).

The bassinet clips in and out of the playard, so you can tote your baby into different rooms as you clean, cook, or tend to other kids. The curved bottom can be rocked to soothe babies, and there’s a portable stand that can elevate the bassinet should you need a sleep solution on the fly or want better sightlines. The electronic module plays music, sounds, and light—plus two-speed vibration to pacify fussy newborns.

The utility is amplified by a folding bedside stand that can be used as a base for the bassinet or a diaper changer, and a side organizer keeps wipes, diapers, Aquaphor, and the like all within reach. The idea of packing up camp and traveling to see friends and family is less daunting with a portable system like this.

[$259.99; gracobaby.com]

