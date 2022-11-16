3. Owlet Dream Duo 2 Get It

There are about 3,400 cases of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in the U.S. that occur in children under 1 year old, with rates typically peaking between months 1 to 4, according to the CDC. These events typically occur when the child is sleeping, and while some have no discernible cause, others may be due to accidental suffocation.

For a monitor with the most cutting-edge technology, Dream Duo 2 is a top pick, and your best bet to prevent SIDS (disclaimer: this is not a medical device). Owlet earns the distinction of offering the only baby monitor that tracks heart rate and average oxygen levels—indicators of overall well-being and sleep-quality—via its smart sock.

The Dream Sock Sensor comes with four fabric socks that fit babies 0 to 18 months (5 to 30 lbs). Aside from alerting you if your baby’s oxygen levels drop, it sends all your baby’s sleep trend data to the app so the brand’s Predictive Sleep Technology can better predict optimal nap times based on average sleep and wake windows.

The 130-degree, wide-angle lens of the Cam 2 streams HD video right to your phone, day and night (thanks to night vision), and sends alerts to the Dream App with sound, motion, and/or crying notifications. With the ability to share and save video clips, engage in two-way talk, and get readings on room temperature and humidity, you can better discern what’s troubling your baby and optimize their sleeping environment.

Dream Duo 2 comes with a wall-mounting kit comprising cable guards and a magnetic base for the camera, which makes installation a breeze.

[$399; owletcare.com]

