UPPAbaby strollers are as ubiquitous as iPhones these days. The brand has dominated the market because it’s a premium product on all fronts: safety, style, and functionality.

The brand’s Vista V2 is like the Cadillac of strollers. The full-grain leather handle has a luxurious feel to it, and the foot controls to lock the wheels are very intuitive. It has all-wheel suspension with independent shocks for a bump-free ride, whether you’re navigating gravel or cobblestone streets. A massive basket capable of holding 30 lbs stashes everything you need for an outing: change of clothes, diaper bag, snacks, toys, you name it.

To fold the stroller: Step on the brake lever on the right rear wheel base, pull back the canopy, press the button in the center of the handlebar as you extend it to the highest position, slide the release triggers on each side of the handle while pushing down to fold the stroller, then collapse the leg rest by releasing tabs on either side. To unfold, press the latch in the middle of the stroller frame and pull the handle toward you, then adjust the folded leg rest, pull the canopy open, and release the break. (Watch here.)

If your family grows, you can convert the system to a double or triple configuration with expansion add-ons. But for your first, the bassinet will be a mainstay, with thoughtful features like a UPF 50+ sunshade and a perforated mattress pad and vented base. The inner liner and boot cover are also water-repellent.

As they grow, transition to the reversible toddler seat (shown), which can position your child facing in or out. The sun canopy has a back mesh panel for added breathability and visibility. More features we love include a 180-degree recline option; an adjustable, multi-position leg rest; a leather bumper bar; and a five-point harness.

This is a robust stroller for suburban and urban parents. Now you just have to decide which of the nine colorways to go with…

[$1,099.99; uppababy.com]

