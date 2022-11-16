5. Charlie Crane KUMI Mesh With Coco Mattress Get It

If you want to extend the minimalist design of your home decor into your baby’s room (or your own, if you keep the bassinet by your bedside for the early weeks), Paris-based Charlie Crane fashions baby furniture that doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics. Its KUMO Mesh bassinet is faintly Nordic in design, with a metal and beech plywood construction sourced from Turkey and/or Romania.

While modern, it has organic, age-old sensibilities: The act of weaving the cords is meant to mimic constructing a cocoon or nest, and the frame’s legs are curved to gently rock.

The mesh promotes breathability and visibility, so you always have sightlines, and further promotes the airiness of the design; while the Coco Mattress is made from natural coconut fiber that’s cushy and maintains optimal airflow to reduce moisture and dust buildup.

[$555; charliecraneparis.com]

