6. Freestyle Diapers Get It

When shopping for diapers, you probably prioritize leakproofness over eye-catching patterns, but Freestyle’s managed to check all the boxes. The brand collaborates with artists to make cheeky designs and prints, like groovy swirls and smiley faces that make changing diapers at least a little more enjoyable.

The brand is pediatrician-recommended for a number of reasons: Its diapers are hypoallergenic (no fragrances or allergens), chemical-free, and breathable to minimize irritation. A brilliant BambooTek™ core is made from—you guessed it—bamboo, a more sustainable choice than tree pulp as it grows much faster. It’s also surprisingly soft to the touch, better at staying cool, and is proven to be 55 percent more absorbent than leading plant-based diaper brands.

Better yet, there’s a wetness indicator and it retains 39 percent more so there are fewer leaks and blowouts. In fact, Freestyle Diapers boast 12 hours of leak protection (not that you need it, but still). Each order includes six packs of diapers (three of each pattern), which shakes out to be approximately a four-week supply.

[From $78; freestyle.world]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!