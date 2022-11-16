7. Newton Waterproof Crib Mattress Get It

We’ll cut to the chase. Newton’s got the only crib mattress that’s totally washable, core to cover. That goes for its waterproof mattress, too, which we recommend.

Convenience aside, the brand is a safe choice, as its Breathe-Thru Technology reduces the risk of suffocation. In third-party tests, babies were found to get 97 percent more air while breathing through a Newton Crib Mattress than a conventional waterproof crib mattress. It’s also been independently tested and certified by UL to hit GREENGUARD Gold standards for the lowest possible chemical emissions.

The Wovenaire Core comprises 90 percent air and 10 percent food-grade polymer, a base that’s free of foam, glue, latex, and springs. That gets a natural viscose cover and a waterproof cover with the aforementioned Breathe-Thru Technology. Two plush quilted layers add comfort, while a waterproof TPU barrier on the exterior helps protect the mattress when it comes time for potty training.

To wash, pop off the cover and encasement, and toss in the washing machine. Clean the core in the shower or rinse with a hose.

[$350; newtonbaby.com]

