8. Nestig Cloud Crib

Sensible and stylish, Nestig’s cribs are meant to transition with your child from newborn to toddler. The Cloud Crib draws inspiration from the etherealness of clouds, with white crib rails and a base of walnut- or natural-colored wood. If you haven’t noticed, sustainably minded brands are a big emphasis in this roundup and Nestig does its part by being made-to-order to reduce waste and procuring sustainably sourced materials. Wood is harvested locally in Brazil from reforested land, then handmade in a family-owned factory with care and craftsmanship.

The mini crib (31″ x 30.25″ x 22″) has wheels to cart it from the nursery to your bedroom for naps or bedtime. The full crib (36″ x 54″ x 30.25″) has three adjustable mattress heights to make scooping your child out and lying down to rest a less back-straining task. And the toddler bed (31″ x 54″ x 30.25″) is great for tykes, as it maintains guard rails by the head to prevent falls, but still allows accessibility to climb in and out unassisted. While the base is solid pine, the spindles are made from heavy-duty steel that’s non-toxic (read: free of lead and phthalate).

[$699; nestig.com]

