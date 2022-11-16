8. Nuna Mixx Next + Pipa Urbn Travel System Get It

Living in a city can make even mundane tasks like running to the grocery store exceedingly difficult, especially with a newborn. But Nuna’s latest innovation totally revolutionizes infant travel systems. Pipa urbn is a first-of-its-kind baseless car seat that clocks in at just seven pounds. A brilliant patented steel-reinforced rigid latch—coined pipaFIX—lets you install the seat in two seconds. It’s mind-bogglingly simple and intuitive, especially if you’ve spent a good chunk of time (and patience) fumbling with other car seat models.

The seat has a one-handed release to easily remove the car seat from vehicle to stroller and vice versa. Like all Nuna Baby infant car seats, Pipa urbn has a five-point harness with side impact protection (SIP), as well as removable merino wool newborn inserts to support your child in different stages. Other thoughtful, luxe details include magnetic buckle holders that keep straps out of the way when securing in your child; a leatherette-wrapped ergonomic handle; and Nuna’s premium Sky Drapeä, which provides a shield over the car seat that extends from the UPF 50+ canopy and fastens via magnets.

There’s added peace of mind knowing it’s been awarded GREENGUARD Gold Certification and is FAA-certified for aircraft use. Note: This will be sold as a one-box travel system with your choice of either the Mixx Next, Triv Next, or TRVL stroller. We tested Mixx Next, which has a ring adapter for instantaneous on/off; a new compact fold-away axle for more discreet stowing; and a five-position recline feature to keep your baby comfortable while sleeping, feeding, or looking out at the world.

For urbanites and frequent travelers, this is a fantastic system.

[$1,200; nunababy.com]

