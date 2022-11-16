9. Baby Brezza SUPERFAST Sterilizer Dryer Get It

Cleaning baby bottles are among the not-so-exciting parts of raising a newborn, but it’s a crucial one. Rather than struggling to stuff a bristle brush into bottles, then air-drying in an assembly line on your counter, let technology do the dirty work.

BabyBrezza’s sterilizer dryer kills 99.9 percent of germs with steam, leaving products sterile for 24 hours if left unopened in the sterilizer. It takes 10 minutes—six minutes to clean and four minutes to dry—getting the job done roughly 75 percent faster than manually cleaning or using other devices.

The saved real estate and time is invaluable, seeing as you can fit six bottles and two pump part sets in the chamber. You can even pop in pacifiers, teething rings, and sippy cups to keep all your child’s favorite essentials clean and hygienic.

[$180; babybrezza.com]

