Sustainability usually brings to mind solar panels, reusable bags, and paper straws—not, say, luxury cars or spendy scotch. But two icons of the automotive and whiskey worlds are joining forces to make sustainability a priority. Macallan Distillery and Bentley Motors are aiming to prove that luxury values are no barrier to a commitment to the planet, sharing expertise from their respective fields in pursuit of environmental progress.

The two heavyweights are planning to collaborate on a number of products, content, and experiences. Although details are yet to be revealed, the initiative will include at least one special release of Macallan single malt that reflects the companies’ shared sustainability goals.

Primarily, the partnership will serve as an opportunity for Macallan and Bentley to trade ideas and learnings from their respective journeys. Last November, Bentley revealed Beyond100, a strategic plan that outlines its goal of becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030. Macallan also aims to achieve carbon neutrality by that time. The distillery received the Butterfly Mark from Positive Luxury, a certification that recognizes a brand’s commitment to sustainability throughout its business, last October.

The two companies announced the partnership in early July at Macallan’s Easter Elchies Estate in Speyside, Scotland, and concurrently debuted Bentley’s new Flying Spur Hybrid. The model combines a V6 engine with advanced electric motor technology and can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. As part of the collaboration, Macallan will add two Bentley Hybrids to its on-site lineup of vehicles this year. The distillery’s goal is to have a fully electric passenger fleet by 2025—something it should be able to achieve as Bentley plans to launch its first fully electric car that year. As part of Beyond100, the automobile maker will shift to manufacturing only electric vehicles by 2030.

Macallan’s commitment to the environment has been ongoing for years and is evidenced by efforts to convert all packaging to recyclable and sustainable materials. Currently, 98 percent of the brand’s product packaging and 100 percent of transit packaging meet this standard. Even the fanciest wooden boxes, like those that house The Macallan Red Collection, are Forest Stewardship Council certified.

Overall, Macallan has four key components in its sustainability strategy:

Fostering sustainable progress in the surrounding community Nurturing and stewarding the Easter Elchies Estate for future generations Balancing luxury with the environment through responsible packaging Partnering with sustainable suppliers of wood and barley.

Macallan isn’t the first single malt scotch to partner with a luxury car company. Last year, Islay distillery Bowmore announced a partnership with Aston Martin that included a $65,000 single malt distilled in 1964. Stay tuned for more updates on this dynamic duo.

