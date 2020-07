Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set GET IT!

Add a little color to your kitchen set with this cutlery set. The colors here just pop while you are easily slicing through whatever you need to slice through. And this discount is too good to pass up.

Get It: Pick up the Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set ($14; was $40) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!