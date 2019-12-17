Macy’s Has A Last Minute Gift With This Manicure Kit On Sale For 62% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Not every gift this holiday season needs to break the bank. You can have a variety when it comes to gifting. Sometimes, the gift with the biggest impact can be something small and really affordable. Everyone could use a good manicure kit and with this sale at Macy’s, the Perry Ellis Men’s 6-Pc. Manicure Kit can make for a great gift this year.

If you don’t take care of your fingernails, it will subtlely make you look less impressive. It’s just a part of every guys aesthetic that needs to be taken into account because it will be like a little bow on your look. A nail clipper may be somewhere in the home, but this Perry Ellis Men’s 6-Pc. Manicure Kit will make it a lot easier to make the most out of your finger/toenail grooming.

With the Perry Ellis Men’s 6-Pc. Manicure Kit, you will get a handful of wonderful tools to make it easier than ever to clean up your nails. Inside, you’ll get clippers, scissors, a nail file, a cuticle tool, and a scraper tool. All these things when used together make for an amazing kit.

Clipping your nails so they look clean is key. But the rest of these tools are also key. Get the dirt under your nails. Scrape away some of the dead skin around the nails. Even out the nail to make it nice and even. You may not think to do all these things. Guys can be a bit short-sighted like that. But there’s nothing too complicated here.

The Perry Ellis Men’s 6-Pc. Manicure Kit is useful and uncomplicated. There is nothing wrong with that amount of simplicity being given as a gift. Because they are from Perry Ellis, these look great too. Nice and sleek, looking pristine in any room you store them in. And if you act now, you can save 62 percent on these bad boys. Add more to the cart to hit $25 and you’ll also get free shipping. All of that adds up to an amazing package for the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Perry Ellis Men’s 6-Pc. Manicure Kit ($18; was $48) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!