Take Your Work On The Go With This Rolling Mobile Office

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





In today’s gig economy, we’re all over the place. The concept of the office has changed. Workers and businesspeople are no longer tied to one location or even one desk; we go where the work takes us. That might be just around the corner. More likely, it’s across town or on the other side of the country. The only downside is taking all of our work necessities with us wherever we go.

This roller briefcase solves that problem—and right now you can get it for 63 percent off. That’s a savings of $175.

The Samsonite Rolling Mobile Office ($105 at Macy’s with code VIP) normally costs $280. But during Macy’s Fall Fashion Event—and combined with the VIP Sale—you can save $175 on this wheeled office helper and laptop case. Now you can take all your work with you wherever you go, and not have to worry about lugging a huge bag around. Just wheel your office with you.

Get It Done, Do It Right, and Roll On

No more making repeated stops at your car or home to grab whatever you need for the next job. No more leaving potentially important papers, tech, or other gear behind because you just can’t carry it all. Best of all, no more showing up at a client’s office, work space, or job site without everything you need.

The Rolling Office has dedicated spaces for laptops, tablets, and documents. It’s a must-have for any professional on the go. Measuring 15.6″ x 13.5″ x 8″, the interior has a dedicated, padded laptop compartment; it’s large enough for laptops up to 15.6 inches. There’s also a large back compartment for files, and plenty of zipper pockets for tech, batteries, cameras, pencils—whatever you need, there’s a place for it in the Rolling Office. It’s really a desk on wheels.

The telescoping pull handle tucks away when you don’t need it. It’s not a spinner, but the two rolling wheels are small and subtle enough to allow for lightweight, easy portage. In fact, the whole operation weighs just a touch over 7 lbs. And the rear strap lets you attach it to your roller suitcase while you’re running through the airport.

The Rolling Office is made of ballistic nylon, so it’s tough, and the touch points are covered with pure, durable leather. Best of all, it comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

These days, you’ve got to be ready to move at a moment’s notice. It’s hard enough to be mobile, but now you’ll leave nothing behind and always be prepared.

Take it all with you, and take it in comfort and in style with the Rolling Mobile Office from Samsonite. It’s already marked down half off to $140—but if you use the code VIP through September 22, you can take an extra 15 percent off the sale price and get it for just $105.

Get rolling today.

Get It: Save $175 on the Samsonite Rolling Mobile Office ($105; was $280) at Macy’s with code VIP through 9/22

