Grab the Magic Bullet While It’s On Sale for Only $25

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Ten seconds. Ten seconds is all the Magic Bullet needs to make a delicious smoothie or savory puree. There is no need to worry about the machine buckling under the pressure of trying to dice a bunch of veggies for soup, or chopping up fruit for a morning smoothie. No need to worry about whatever is being cut up inside it is going to be cut up poorly, needing to be blended again. That is some serious power for a blender.

For all the power that the Magic Bullet has, it does not immediately look like it. It’s really compact, and takes up hardly any space on a countertop. Appearances aren’t everything, however, and size does not equate to power. This doesn’t even need to get plugged into the wall like most blenders. Just power it up with a battery and let the 250-watt engine get to work.

With that said, the Magic Bullet is way more of a single-serve unit than it is a dinner party powerhouse. It’s great for a single user, or for a couple. Plus, the size of it makes it super easy to clean. Just take it apart and put it in the dishwasher. No need to worry about it becoming clogged up with gunk. The cups are microwave-safe, too, so no need to worry about finding safe dishes for your freshly-made sauce. It’s also perfect for cocktails, soups, dips, and more. Some reviewers even use it to make almond milk, so you’ll save money on your next grocery trip with this magical little tool.

Get It: Pick up the Magic Bullet ($25; was $35) at Google.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.