Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket GET IT!

If you’re outside, you don’t want to be sitting in the dirt. Keep yourself fresh and comfortable while you work with this sizable yet convenient outdoor blanket.

Get It: Pick up the Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket ($25; was $30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!