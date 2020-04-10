Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We don’t know about you, but we’re getting tired of making the same old/same old in our kitchen. This lockdown has really put a crimp in our ability to try new foods and meals. But we found something that can help. This Crux Air Fryer is on sale now, marked down an astonishing 65 percent off at Macy’s. Normally $115, right now it’s just forty bucks!

That’s right. This revolutionary air fryer, that cooks chicken wings, french fries, and so much more the healthy way, is on its Last Act at Macy’s. That means it’s drastically reduced. When this stock runs out, that’s it—it’s gone. So take advantage of this amazing deal right now. Do it today. It’s only $40! You won’t regret it.

This Air Fryer Is On Sale for 65% Off Right Now

With 1,500 watts of circular heat technology, the Crux 2.6-qt. air fryer on sale cooks all foods evenly and crisply. That means all your fried favorites have less fat, and fewer calories. The dishwasher-safe 2.5-liter frying basket holds enough for a couple of servings of anything. But the stainless steel element heats and recovers quickly, making multiple batches a snap. And clean-up is a breeze. So it’s great for meals for the entire household.

With the Crux Model 14635, you can cook at temperatures up to 400°F for up to 60 minutes. It’s got digital touchscreen controls, timer with automatic shutoff, and overheating protection. So you really can’t mess things up. And the manufacturer includes a 2-year warranty. So if something does go haywire, you’re covered.

We’ve touted the benefits of air frying many times. It’s healthier because it uses just a drop of oil. That keeps the fat content down and the calories and cholesterol within healthy limits. And it’s fast! You can cook an entire batch of chicken wings in just minutes. No pans to wash, no oil splatters, and no greasy mess. And this air fryer is on sale now for a fraction of its suggested retail price. What could be better?

Pick up this Crux 2.6-quart air fryer on sale today at Macy’s. Normally $115, right now it’s just $40.

Get It: Save 65% on the Crux 2.6-quart Air Fryer ($40; was $115) at Macy’s

