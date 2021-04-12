There's nothing like having a dog around to keep us company. Just these fun little energetic balls of fur to hang out with and have meals with. There's a lot of dogs that can get a little too excited come mealtime, making a mess of their water bowls. But it doesn't have to be messy anymore when you pick up this Non-Tipping Dog Bowl.\r\n\r\nOver at ToadFish, you'll be able to find all sorts of great stuff for the house. But the Non-Tipping Dog Bowl really caught out eye. Having a dog in the house, we're always looking for good gear to make life easier for them and for us. And this bowl will definitely do that.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHow does the Non-Tipping Dog Bowl actually work? It does so using patented SmartGrip Tech. This basically means this bowl will get suctioned right onto the ground. And it'll stay there. No more tipping or dragging the bowl around, causing messes where the pup goes.\r\n\r\nAnother great benefit of this bowl is how it'll keep water cool and food fresh. It does so since the walls of this bowl are double-walled with high-grade stainless steel. The cold of the freshwater won't dissipate too soon. And with that steel, it'll stay puncture and rust-resistant.\r\n\r\nThis little number also comes with a lid as well. So you can bring this Non-Tipping Dog Bowl with you wherever you and your dog go. Having this has made dinner time a lot more enjoyable for both of us. Cooler water for them and less of a mess to clean up for us. Pick one up while you can. The pup will greatly enjoy it.\r\n\r\nGet It: Pick up the Non-Tipping Dog Bowl ($48) at ToadFish\r\n\r\n[m101-skimlink button_url="https:\/\/fave.co\/3dLMCeO" button_text="Get it!" nofollow="true"]\r\n\r\nCheck out the great products and gear we recommend to Men's Journal readers\r\n\r\nCheck out\u00a0The Best Whey Protein Powders Under $60 To Get Your Body Beach Ready