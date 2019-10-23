Make Meal Prep Easier Than Ever With This Kitchen Scale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Cooking a meal can be really relaxing—and ultimately rewarding. But just because it can be fun, and it looks easy on a cooking show doesn’t mean it is. There has to be a sense of precision and patience in crafting a meal.

It isn’t simply a case of having the right ingredients. It’s about knowing what to do with them.

A kitchen scale makes it a lot easier to achieve success in the kitchen. Of all the scales on sale at Amazon, the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale might be your best bet.

What makes the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale so great is the simplicity. The accuracy is top-notch. There is no worry about being over or under. You can change the scale from pounds, grams, and milliliters. It also goes to ounces, with the option for liquid volume measurements.

The design of the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale is great, too. It’ll fit into any kitchen and the stainless steel makes it easy to clean. And it has a backlit LED display so the measurements are easy to read. On all levels, this thing is a masterclass in simple design.

Anyone who likes to work in the kitchen is going to want the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale. Getting this is a sure thing, as it currently stands at 4.2 out of 5-stars on Amazon. That’s from 9,221 reviews. Eliminate the guessing now, while this scale is more than half off.

Get It: Pick up the Etekcity Food Digital Kitchen Weight Scale ($9; was $19) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!