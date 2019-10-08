Make Shaving A Smoother Experience With This Electric Shaver

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





No matter the guy, they are going to have to have a facial hair routine. Be it shaving it off completely or styling it one of the many ways it can be styled, a man is going to need to trim and shave and shape in some way. Look around and see all the beards and ‘staches about. Those things didn’t just sprout up fully formed. Even the ones that look wild and bushy usually are primped into that particular look.

Many guys tend to go to a barber when they need to get their facial hair styled up. But there are plenty of guys that would rather not do it that way. These guys like to handle it themselves. Guys who have a pretty simple look that doesn’t need an artisan of follicle stylings. Or they would rather not just spend the pretty high price that these places can charge.

For the guys that would rather handle their looks themselves, the electric shaver has been a godsend for them. Once these items were sold for retail and anybody could get them, it changed things forever. It really gave people the option to save money. Because while some of these shavers can cost a little bit of money, it does save money in the long run. The savings will come pretty quickly too.

Finding the right shaver can be a little difficult. They are very bountiful on the market these days. And some of them can actually be pretty badly made. These aren’t the easiest things in the world to make. There has to be a precision to the crafting to make it a smooth experience for the user. As per usual, Macy’s has the item every man would be happy to buy on sale. And that item is the Braun 3010BT Men’s Series 3 ProSkin Shaver.

When it comes to home grooming for men, Braun is the brand to go to. Some of the best, top of the line items can be found under that title. And the Braun 3010BT Men’s Series 3 ProSkin Shaver is no different. For those guys that want a complete shave or just need to shape up their beards/mustaches, this shaver is going to be hard to beat.

The Braun 3010BT Men’s Series 3 ProSkin Shaver comes with a few different heads to allow for a greater selection of options for styling. These heads give a take off a different length of hair. And there’s the base head that will allow for a clean, smooth, and deep shave. These heads also contour to the facial contours of each user to allow for more hairs to get taken off with each swoop. It’s made with precision in mind and every man’s style needs will be crafted perfectly. No line up will be too sharp for this machine.

Every guy has their facial hair needs. Whatever reason makes them want to do it at home on their own, this machine will make that decision a smart one. There will be plenty of times in life where a man can spoil themselves rotten by spending the money for a professional to do it for them. But with the Braun 3010BT Men’s Series 3 ProSkin Shaver, there will be no need to go out anymore unless it is a special occasion. While this item is still on sale, grab it while it is still in supply for a great shave.

