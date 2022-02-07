Make The Big Game Even Grander With This BenQ 4K HDR Projector

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The big game is right around the corner. In little under a week, we’ll all be watching the Super Bowl in action. This means we’re all gonna be at someone’s home watching on whatever TV they got. But if you’re the one hosting and you want to really enjoy the game, then you’ll want to pick up the BenQ 4K HDR Projector.

When you pick up the BenQ 4K HDR Projector, you will have a home theater that will make anything more immersive. The size of the image and the clarity of it are going to be hard to beat. You can get a crystal clear 4K image at 100″ when you place this 6.5′ away from the screen. That’s quite the picture.

Setting it up is quite easy too. Once you get the BenQ 4K HDR Projector in place, you have two knobs to use to adjust the picture size and the focus of the lens. Hooking up what you want to watch on this projector is easy too, with HDMI slots to easily fit a cable box or a Roku or the like.

Another benefit of this is that you don’t just have to stick with movies and shows when using this. A lot of projectors have a lag to them that makes gaming too annoying a process to deal with. But not with this one. You can hook up your gaming system and play some rounds of Halo Infinite with no problems at all.

Once the Super Bowl is starting, you will be glad you picked up the BenQ 4K HDR Projector to stream it with. Picture size and picture quality that will make you feel like you’re there at the big game. So pick one of these up now while there’s still time. You won’t regret the upgrade this brings to a home.

Get It: Pick up the BenQ 4K HDR Projector ($1,599; was $1,699) at Amazon

