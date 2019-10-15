Make The Most Out Of Halloween With These Costume Accessories

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Halloween is upon us. Parties are going to be planned, invites will be sent, and your costume will have to be arranged.

Not all guys love to get dressed up in super elaborate costumes. It can be pretty claustrophobic getting into a complicated costume or slathering makeup on your face. Some guys just can’t handle it.

Luckily, there are plenty of options available on Amazon that allow you to get dressed up without going crazy or spending a lot of money. Or being miserable on what’s supposed to be a fun night. Minimalist accessories go a long way toward not standing out at a Halloween party like an un-costumed buzz kill.

For any guy looking to make Halloween fun without getting too far in the weeds with a costume that does nothing but irritates, check out some of these great low-key options below.