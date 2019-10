Dr. Seuss Cat In The Hat Accessory Kit GET IT!

What is more fitting for the Halloween spirit than a trickster god kitten that likes to break and enter into random homes to terrorize children? Get into that Seuss spirit with this easy to wear kit, looking like that demonic cat without all the fur that would be required for something more in depth.

Get It: Pick up the Dr. Seuss Cat In The Hat Accessory Kit ($21) at Amazon