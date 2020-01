Calvin Klein Performance Printed High-Waist Leggings GET IT!

Does that special lady in your life lead a physically fit existence? Then pick her up these leggings that will make her the most stylish woman at the gym. And it’s pretty appealing too, so it can work in your favor as well.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Performance Printed High-Waist Leggings ($25; was $59) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!