Power Gemstone Bracelet Manifest Set GET IT!

Is that person in your life a little more Earthy? This bracelet set will make them really happy. It’s a great little set that will give them the cosmic energy they need throughout their days.

Get It: Pick up the Power Gemstone Bracelet Manifest Set ($98; was $114) at Gorjana

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!