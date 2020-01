Toe-st of the Town Knee High Socks GET IT!

These socks would make for a nice little gift before the big one on Valentine’s Day. She’ll love the design and it’ll keep her nice and warm. They can’t be beaten.

Get It: Pick up the Toe-st of the Town Knee High Socks ($12) at Sock It To Me

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!