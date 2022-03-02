Make Traveling Easier With This GORUCK Travel Bag From Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Life on the go is not easy. Whether it’s simple commutes to the office via train or you have a job that sends you all over the map, it can be tough. You need to have all your gear with you within easy reach. And for any traveling you do, you’d be wise to pick up this GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2 Travel Bag for said traveling purposes.

Being that this GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2 Travel Bag comes from Huckberry, you can be damn sure that this thing can handle life on the go. This bag is strong and durable, handling the rigors of a commute or a vacation, or a trip to the gym with ease. And that’s all thanks to the materials used to craft this monster.

The materials used here are no joke. These are military-grade materials, Codura and Ballistic Nylon. Materials like this are not gonna wilt under pressure. Your gear is in safe hands with this. This stuff is also highly water-resistant so you don’t have to curse the high heavens if you get caught in the rain for a bit.

When we say military-grade materials, we mean it. This GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2 Travel Bag has a laptop compartment that is bombproof. That’s right folks, you can live your James Bond fantasies with this bag in tow with no worries about bombs taking out your day’s work. So much space and all of it are protected from the outside elements.

This GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2 Travel Bag is the kind of bag every guy should have in their life. It’s spacious and incredibly durable, handling a lot of stress and strain for a long time. You won’t have to get a new bag anytime soon after you pick this up. Don’t wait, run to Huckberry to grab one of these.

Get It: Pick up the GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2 Travel Bag ($415) at Huckberry

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!