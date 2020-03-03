Make Your Morning Routine A Lot Quicker With This Hair Dryer On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you wake up and get your routine going before work, you want to move as quickly but as efficiently as possible. One of the easiest ways to cut down your prep time is to pick up the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer from Dermstore. Because no one wants to go outside with a wet head.

There are plenty of hair dryers out there. Why pick up the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer? Simple. It is a powerhouse that puts all those other ones to shame. This bad boy runs at 1,875 watts, which allows it to get the motor going at 94 MPH. A motor running at that speed is going to make your hair dry so much quicker than other hair dryers.

Everybody has hair with different tolerances for heat and the like. Some people may not work so well with a motor going full bore at 94 MPH. Luckily, there are 12 heat/speed settings. That way there is a level that works for you. When you find your level, you won’t have to worry about dealing with frizzy hair or heat damage. Your hair will stay healthy and shiny.

All of this makes the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer so easy to use. If your level is the racing-engine level, you won’t have to deal with a lot of noise. This is designed to be essentially noiseless. It won’t sound like a jet engine is blasting in your ears. And it is made with an ergonomic design so you won’t have any issues using this lightweight gadget in the morning.

This Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer will make your life a lot easier. It’s a powerhouse without ever becoming overwhelming. The initial price may be a little bit too much for some of y’all. But right now, when you use coupon code REFRESH in the cart, you will save 20 percent on the price. Getting this for under $300 is a real steal. So pick it up now and get your morning routines runtime cut down to almost nothing.

Get It: Pick up the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer ($279 with coupon code REFRESH; was $349) at Dermstore

