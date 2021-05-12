Make Your Yard Into A Mini-Vegas With These Outdoor Drinking Games

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting ever closer to the fun in the sun that the summer brings. It’s a great time of the year. Especially after the last year being stuck inside. We can now finally get out in the sun and enjoy time with friends. Especially if you got some Outdoor Drinking Games to pass the time with.

There’s just nothing like hanging out in the yard with friends and a cold drink. But if you want to add a little more to the proceedings, some competition, and a way to pass the time beyond sitting around with reminisces about the old times, some games ought to do it. Nothing like a fun game to make the days even more enjoyable.

Anyone looking on Amazon right now for the best Outdoor Drinking Games will find a lot of options for themselves. So much so that it can be a bit of a pain in the neck to try and make some choices. Which is why we have gone ahead and picked some of our favorites out of the seemingly neverending bunch.

So if you want to spend the summer with a lot more fun and competition with your friends, then you need to pick up these Outdoor Drinking Games below. A nice little variety within can help turn your yard into a liquored-up mini vegas. Better than jumping on an airplane right now.

