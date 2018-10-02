Mammut Releases First Climbing Helmet With MIPS Technology





Climbers just got a major technical upgrade: Mammut’s launched the first helmet equipped with MIPS, the multi-directional impact protection system.

You recognize the name, right? MIPS technology is built into nearly every cycling and mountain biking helmet. It seems a little odd it’s taken this long to hit the climbing market, but alas, now athletes and enthusiasts can protect their noggins whether they’re bouldering, belaying, sport climbing, or free solo climbing.

Here’s How it Works

There’s a slip-plane layer separating your head from the helmet. If there’s an impact, this low-friction MIPS layer slides, allowing your helmet to rotate independently around your head to reduce the shock of an angled crash. Likewise, if a rock or carabiner comes ricocheting down at your head, the helmet and MIPS layer will minimize any violent rotational force.

Mammut’s Wall Rider helmet also has a unique hybrid construction that marries a softer EPP core (exposed along the sides) with a hard shell upper to shield against falling rocks and any instance where you may fall and hit the side of your head. Those openings also offer plenty of ventilation and keep the helmet light (it’s only 8 oz).

The bottom line: You’ll want to wear this sucker the next time you send it.

[$179.90; backcountry.com]