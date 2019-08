Stanley Adventure Series – The Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler Get It

This is an essential piece of gear for any tailgate. The Stanley Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler is exactly that: You can store up to 21 cans in the cooler, and it keeps everything ice cold for up to 36 hours, so even if you have leftovers, they’ll stay cold.

[$70.00, stanley-pmi.com]