Stanley Adventure Series – The Stay-Hot Camp Crock

This piece of gear will give you the ability to keep things hot for quite a while at your tailgate. The versatile Stanley Stay-Hot Camp Crock can hold all types of food, including BBQ meats, pasta salad, soups, and more. This will keep your food warm for up to 12 hours, and if it’s cold, it’ll stay that way for up to 16 hours. On top of that, you can also use it as an ice bucket.

[$65.00, stanley-pmi.com]