Stanley Classic Series – The Stay-Chill Beer Pint

No matter what type of tailgate you’re doing, you’re probably going to have a drink in your hand. The key to a great tailgate is making sure you keep that drink cold—or hot—for as long as you’re there. With the Stay-Chill Beer Pint, you’ll be able to keep your favorite IPA or lager cold for the long haul, for up to four hours, and if you have some ice in your drink, it’ll stay cold for up to 17 hours. If you have a coffee you want to keep hot, it’ll stay warm for up to an hour. The piece also has a built-in, removable bottle opener, so you’ll be the toast of the tailgate when your friends need a helping hand.

[$25.00, stanley-pmi.com]