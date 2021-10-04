Mattress Shopping? 4 Premier Reasons You Should Go With A Mattress In A Box

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for a mattress is not the most fun chore anyone can run. There are so many options that it can be a bit mind-numbing. Not to mention the actual act of getting the thing back home. For these and other reasons, you may want to consider a mattress in a box and one of our favorites you can pick up right now is the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

1. Convenience

As we said above, one of the biggest benefits of getting the mattress in a box is the convenience of it. Enjoy having a Serta EZ Tote delivered right to your front door in a box that is easy to pick up. When it’s delivered, all you have to do is pick it and bring it up to your bedroom. It’s not too heavy, so any movement is easy to deal with — You can’t beat that kind of convenience!

Another level of convenience that comes with the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is how easy it is to get into the bedframe. Once you take it out of the box, you simply let it unfurl and get into shape. This is a process that doesn’t take much time at all. You can drink a cup of coffee in the time it takes to get into shape! That’s a whole lot easier than trying to maneuver a big mattress through the halls and the door frame.

2. Comfort

You may think that a mattress in a box may not end up being the most comfortable mattress in the world, but that is certainly not true with this option. Once you let the mattress unfurl and lay on it, you may forget that it just came in a box. When it’s unfurled, you can feel how cool and supportive it is thanks to the Gel Memory Foam and Foam Core. It’s pretty close to sleeping on a cloud and you will be mighty thankful that this came to you.

3. Price

For something with this level of convenience and comfort, you might think that it’ll cost a pretty penny, but that isn’t the case here with the Serta EZ Tote Mattress. Pricing starts at around $349 for a twin and only goes up slightly with each size increase. Typically, mattresses can be a big burden on your bank account, but this one won’t hit you hard at all.

4. Durability

You’ll have a hard time finding a company that delivers a mattress in a box with as much confidence in its product as Serta has in this Serta EZ Tote Mattress. So much so that you can try this out in a 120 day trial period. If there’s any reason why the mattress doesn’t work for you in that time period, you can send it back for no extra price.

Not only that, but you can also rest easy knowing that the Serta EZ Tote Mattress has a 10-year guarantee on it. That way you don’t have to worry about replacing your mattress any time soon with any extra burden on yourself. Once this mattress is in your house, you’ll be happily relaxing on it at night for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to mattress shopping, you can’t go wrong with the convenience of a mattress in a box. And in the comfort and affordability and this incredibly value-friendly Serta EZ Tote Mattress is hard to beat!

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $349) at Serta

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!