A Hands-on Matuse Wetsuit Comparison: The Dante Vs. The Scipio





The ultimate question when it comes to shopping for your winter wettie every season is this: warmth vs. flexibility. While many wetsuits on the market claim to have the perfect blend of both, we’ve found that many suits will cater more toward one than the other.

Do you run hot? Then you might be more inclined to shop for an uber-flexible suit. Are you more on the cold-blooded side of the spectrum? Then features aimed to add a few more degrees of heat might be more up your alley.

But, the good news is, just about every wetsuit manufacturer has a solution for every type of surfer.

Located in Del Mar, CA, Matuse is one wetsuit manufacturer whose reputation for high quality products is at the top of the game.

As stated on their website, Matuse’s mission is simply this: “To make product ichiban (the best) by creating function-first, solution-specific innovations.” And after testing out a couple of their latest developments, we’d have to say that they’re spot on with that mantra.

However, our original question still remains: Which attribute of a wetsuit makes the most sense to invest in?

Matuse has a number of different suits available for surfers of all types, but we decided to hone our comparison on the Dante 3/2mm fullsuit ($290) for flexibility, and the Scipio 3mm frontzip ($575) for warmth.

Our first impression while holding them both side-by-side was that it was crystal clear which suit was meant to exemplify which attribute. The Dante is made from Matuse’s Geoflex material, which Matuse states makes it “the most flexible suit that we have ever made.”

“Geoflex is a material that has a different elastic range than that of our Geoprene,” states Matuse’s website. “We used this material to create the new entry the Dante has with the Butterfly-collar and the yoke pull-over. The idea was to develop a front-entry that was easy to get in-and-out of for almost everyone without taking water into the suit.”

On a warm, sunny day in San Clemente, CA (the water temp hovering in the low 60s), we found the Dante to be one of the most comfortable, flexible suits we’ve ever slipped on. It kept us right at that comfy temp in the relatively chilly water, without compromising one bit of range in motion and overall flexibility.

If flex is the most important thing to you, then we recommend you take a serious look at the Dante as your winter suit choice this season.

On the other side of the coin, the Scipio 3mm had a whole different feel of quality. To us, it felt a bit thicker than some 3mm suits we’ve tried in the past, but not overly cumbersome or constricting by any means. Matuse states that the Scipio is “the warmest suit in the water due to it’s ergonomic fit and its blackZERO technology.”

It’s made from Matuse’s limestone Geoprene material, which, according to the brand’s website, is 98 percent water impermeable (while petroleum based neoprene is 65 percent water impermeable). This means that Geoprene does not absorb water like a sponge, ultimately keeping you warmer.

While you sacrifice a bit of the movement that you’d get with the Dante, we found that the added warmth that the Scipio gave us on a frigid day in Santa Barbara, CA was well worth the compromise.

With the implementation of Matuse’s Hidden Chamber in the chest where “Geoprene with built-in air chambers stores radiant heat from body and improves the suits ability to slow down heat loss to the outside environment.”

But don’t get us wrong, the Scipio still has plenty of comfy flex in its range of motion. It’s simply a close second place to a suit with the precision flex like the Dante.

In the end, you really can’t wrong with either of these premium wetsuits. The quality you’d expect from Matuse is all there, and they both just feel so nice. While the Dante has a lower price tag and more flexibility, you’re likely going to want to veer toward something with a bit more heat, like the Scipio, if you consistently surf in colder water (e.g. less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit or so).

