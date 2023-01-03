The Greatest Woodworkers Across America Are Reshaping the Ancient Craft

In early civilizations, woodworkers were responsible for laying the foundation of life, optimizing everything from shelter to hunting to travel. In modern times, working with wood is a lifelong passion for craftsmen. And the most talented are creating uniquely beautiful objects out of nature’s most versatile material.

Step aside, pine armoire. Here’s what the real lumber innovators have been boldly crafting. Meet the greatest woodworkers in America.

Nick Schade — Guillemot Kayaks

Nick Schade started building kayaks because he couldn’t afford to buy his own sea kayak from a retailer. This was in 1986. He was fresh out of college, where he studied electrical engineering, living in Maine and wanting to explore the coast. He didn’t possess much woodworking experience, but had helped his brother construct a strip-built canoe—where thin pieces of wood are glued together over a form—and was confident he could figure it out. He based his designs on pictures of kayaks he’d seen in magazines and got to working. It took him three months.

“I couldn’t get a job right out of college, so I built a boat,” Schade says of the project that launched a vocation. “Designing and building it was a lot of fun, but really, it was the experience of paddling along the coast in something that I built that got me hooked.”

Now Schade owns Guillemot Kayaks, where he builds custom boats and teaches multiday workshops guiding clients through the boat-building process themselves. “If I could paddle all day and get paid for it, I would do that, but I really enjoy getting people hooked on building their own stuff. Getting out on the water and going around a remote island on the coast of Maine in a boat you made yourself is pretty cool.”