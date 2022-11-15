Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

Geneverse Solar Generator GET IT!

With this generator in the home, there’s no need to worry about losing power. Whether there’s a blackout or a trip is planned for a camp out in the woods, this powerhouse can power up to 99% of all home appliances. Hell, it can keep your fridge going for 14 hours. And it can recharge with the solar panels that come with it, so clean and quiet energy is possible on the go. This makes for an amazing gift for any man.

See It! Get the Geneverse Solar Generator ($1,499; was $1,597) at Geneverse!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!