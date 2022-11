God of War Ragnarök GET IT!

Video games are a huge industry these days and in the year of our lord 2022, few games can measure up the hype and execution of the new God of War. Continuing the story from 2018, this epic quest through the Nordic pantheon is sure to be quite the entertaining diversion for the gamers in your life.

See It! Get God of War Ragnarök ($70) at Best Buy!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!