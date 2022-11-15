Gear

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
22
Bespoke Post 21 / 22
by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 15, 2022

The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket

GET IT!

Bespoke Post makes some great clothing and this limited edition Trucker Jacket is no different. We got one ourselves and it really is a gorgeous piece of clothing, keeping us stylish as it also keeps us warm. Pick this up for someone in your life so they can head out on the town with the guys feeling cozy all night long.

See It! Get The Montana Fleece-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket ($140) at Bespoke Post!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear