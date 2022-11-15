Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Gel GET IT!

For the guys that are dealing with thinning hair, this gel from Keeps is a godsend. It can help them reverse the hair loss process and even bring back thicker hair. Some guys can be a bit embarrassed by hair loss and you can do them a real solid by providing them with this Christmas miracle.

See It! Get the Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Gel ($120; was $180) at Keeps!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!