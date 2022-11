Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes GET IT!

Air Jordan’s are so stylish that any guy’s shoe collection gets a big upgrade when a new pair is added. And this pair is unbelievably stylish, perfectly going with any outfit the guy has while also harkening back to his Airnesses days on the Bulls.

See It! Get the Air Jordan 1 Mid Basketball Shoes ($120) at Nike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!